MLA launches fourth safari facility at Chamarajanagar district
News

MLA launches fourth safari facility at Chamarajanagar district

December 6, 2023

Hanur: MLA M.R. Manjunath launched the safari facility at PG Palya Wildlife Range coming under Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division on Saturday. The MLA launched the facility at Lokkanahalli in Chamarajanagar district.

This is the fourth wildlife safari centre launched by the Forest Department after Cauvery Wildlife Safari (Gopinatham), Bandipur Tiger Reserve and BRT Tiger Reserve.

Speaking after launching the safari facility, MLA Manjunath said that the commencement of PG Palya Wildlife Safari would help in the development of tourism and added that tourists would definitely come to the safari as the safari centre is just 24 kms from Kollegal and 90 kms from Mysuru.

Pointing out that tourists could also visit Gundal Reservoir and other tourist spots in Hanur region, the MLA said that with tourists visiting various tourist spots in this region, there will be job opportunities for the locals. Hence commencement of the safari is a right step, he opined.

Public have got an opportunity to look at the rich flora and fauna in the forest without harming or disturbing wildlife, the MLA said and urged the people to make use of the opportunity.

To start with, a 10-seater vehicle is being used for safari. There are seven safari vehicles, which will be used depending on the rush, sources said.

MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary DCF G. Santhosh Kumar said that the MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary is spread about 949.469 sq. kms in Kollegal and Hanur taluks and added that elephants, tigers, leopards, deer, Sambar deer, bison, bears, foxes and other wild animals are found in the 18 km safari area.

Tourists will be taken on safaris between 6 am and 3 pm and a fee of Rs. 400 per head for adults and Rs. 200 per head for children has been fixed.

For details, call Mob: 94819-95509, 90085-81495 or e-mail: [email protected].

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Shashidhar, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Bylur Prasad and others were present during the launch of PG Palya Wildlife Safari.

