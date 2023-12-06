MyBuild Expo from tomorrow

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Centre of Builders Association of India (BAI) will be holding ‘MyBuild-23’, a 5- day exhibition of building construction materials, equipment, state of the art technologies, interiors decor and future, lifestyle and dream homes, apartments, villas, plots and commercial properties, Group Housing and other matters related to the Construction Industry, from Dec. 7 to 11 at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

Announcing this at a press meet here yesterday, MyBuild-23 Chairman M.D. Chandrashekar said that the city’s Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram’s Junior Pontiff Sri Datta Vijayananda Swamiji will inaugurate the expo at 10 am tomorrow (Dec. 7).

The expo will be open from 10 am to 9 pm on all the 5 days. There will be cultural and entertainment programmes from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm daily. This apart, there will be ‘Voice of MyBuild’ contest, he said adding that the entry fee for the Expo has been fixed at Rs. 20. The valedictory of the expo will take place at 4 pm on Dec. 11, he added.

For details, call: 94480-49242. MyBuild-23 Hon. Secretary R. Ramesh Rao, BAI Mysore Chairman Nagaraj V. Bairy, BAI Mysore Hon. Secretary: K.S. Balaji and MyBuild-23 Hon. Treasurer A. Dinesh were present at the press meet.