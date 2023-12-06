‘Kodava/Kodavaru’ in Caste Certificate instead of ‘Kodagaru’: Gazette Notification issued to implement Cabinet decision

December 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Four months after the Siddharamaiah Cabinet agreed to mention as ‘Kodava/ Kodavaru’ in the Caste Certificate, instead of ‘Kodavaru’ who are currently listed in the 3a Category, the State Government has issued a Gazette Notification implementing the order. Now Kodavas or Kodagaru, belonging to a separate identifiable community in Caste Certificate, will be eligible for certain benefits of reservation which otherwise would not be available to this community. This will also help a ‘Kodava’ to get the privilege of exemption from licence to possess a gun.

The State Cabinet, on July 27, 2023 accepted the recommendations made by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission to use the words ‘Kodava’, ‘Kodavaru’, instead of ‘Kodagaru’ in the list of Backward Classes and issued a notification in this regard. Though the Government Order (signed by the Governor’s Office) was issued on 9.10.2023, the Gazette Notification was not made. It is now made yesterday (5.12.2023).

The Commission, after a thorough study, in 2005 and 2010, had recommended the Government to use ‘Kodava’ and ‘Kodavaru’ in Kannada and ‘Codava’, ‘Codavaru’ in English, instead of ‘Kodagaru’ in the 3a Category list.

Following the non-implementation of the Commission recommendations, the Codava National Council (CNC) filed a Writ Petition in the Karnataka High Court and on Dec. 8, 2021, the Court directed the State Government to accept the recommendations made by the Commission within three months.

As per the Gazette Notification issued on 5.12.2023, henceforth, the Caste Certificate that will be issued to the Kodava community will mention ‘Kodava’ both in English and Kannada versions.