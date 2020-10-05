City Physicians support Corona Warriors
October 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysore Physicians’ Medical Research Trust (MPMRT) and Association of Physicians of India ( API), Mysore Chapter, donated disinfectant tunnels (Iodine tunnel which will be useful to disinfect PPE before doffing off) to JSS Hospital and KR Hospital recently.

They also distributed one thousand 3M N95 face masks and pulse oximeters, and digital BP apparatuses  to JSS Hospital, KR Hospital, Bibi Ayesha-Brindavan Covid Hospital, Asha Kiran Hospital and Vikram  Covid Care Centre recently.

The decontamination chamber (disinfectant tunnel) uses a technology where a concentrated fine mist with mean particle size of 12 microns is suspended in the decontamination chamber covering from head to toe of the people passing through them. The wet mist/fog decontamination is gentle and soft and does not cause any physical injury. 

The formulation used is similar to the Povidone-Iodine (Betadine) currently used in the hospitals, but at very low concentrations which has the maximum viral killing activity. 

 It is extremely effective and for an exposure time of 30 seconds, it  effectively inactivates 99.9% of the virus. This device is very useful for doffing the personal protective equipment (PPE)  medical personnel wear before they enter the covid wards or Intensive Care Units. 

This disinfectant tunnel has been manufactured by Mysuru-based S3V TECHNOLOGIES.

