City Police Commissioner among 27 Police officers from State to receive President’s Medals

January 27, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of 2026 Republic Day honours, as many as 27 Police Officers and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services in Karnataka have been awarded President Medals for distinguished service, meritorious service and gallantry.

While two Police officers from the State have been conferred the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service, 20 Police officers have got the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service and five personnel from Fire and Emergency Services Department have been selected for the President’s Gallantry Medal.

The two Police officers who have got President’s Medal for Distinguished Service are ADGP (Grievances and Human Rights) Devajyoti Ray and T. Rangappa, ACP at Halasur Sub-Division, Bengaluru.

The 20 Police officers who bagged the President’s Medal for Meritorious Service include Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, IGP (Western Range) Amit Singh, DIGs M. Puttamadaiah, a native of T. Narasipur taluk in Mysuru district, who is currently serving as Principal of Police Training School at Kalaburagi and S. Savitha of Home Guards and Civilian Defence.

D. Hemanth Kumar, a Fireman who is serving at Bannimantap Fire Station in Mysuru, is among five personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, who has won the President’s Gallantry Medal.