City Police intensify vigil amid rise in robbery cases

January 21, 2025

Mysuru: In the wake of armed ATM and bank robberies in Karnataka, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar led a city-wide operation involving vehicle checks and increased patrolling last evening.

Barricades were set up at key junctions, including K.R. Circle, Nehru Circle, Hardinge Circle and Metropole Circle. Officers inspected vehicles and engaged with the public to spread awareness about crime prevention.

Patrolling efforts were intensified along Ashoka Road, Devaraj Urs Road and Kalidasa Road — areas with a concentration of banks and jewellery stores. Pedestrians and shop owners were advised to report any suspicious activity or untoward incidents immediately. The Commissioner personally inspected CCTV cameras in banks, ATMs and jewellery stores to ensure they were operational and properly maintained. She emphasised that daily checks and patrols would continue, with additional Police personnel deployed in public areas to curb criminal activities.

Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraju (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), along with Assistant Commissioners of Police and Station Inspectors, actively participated in the patrolling and awareness drive.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, the Commissioner said, “With the recent bank and ATM dacoities reported in Mangaluru, Bidar and other places, we are stepping up security measures in Mysuru. Vigilance is being heightened to ensure public safety.”