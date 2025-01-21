Stolen vehicles used to rob Kerala bizman
News

Stolen vehicles used to rob Kerala bizman

January 21, 2025

Car owned by businessman found abandoned at Gopalapura, four kilometres from crime scene

Mysuru: Jayapura Police have located the car of Kerala businessman Sufi Ahmed, which was stolen by masked assailants after ambushing his vehicle near Harohalli in Jayapura Hobli on H.D. Kote Road. Yesterday morning, the assailants assaulted Ahmed and another person in the car, robbing them of cash, property documents and the vehicle.

Ahmed’s car was found near Gopalapura last evening, while one of the two vehicles used by the assailants was traced this morning on a crossroad about four kilometres from the crime scene in Jayapura.

It is believed that both vehicles, one with a Delhi registration and the other with a Bengaluru registration, were stolen. Police are still searching for the second vehicle. Authorities suspect that the assailants stole two cars to carry out the robbery.

Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana confirmed that three teams have been formed to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the daylight robbery. A spot mahazar was conducted and Additional SP C. Mallik has been assigned to oversee the case.

One team has been dispatched to Kerala, another to Bengaluru and the third to Tamil Nadu, as the Police suspect the robbery may be linked to ‘hawala’ transactions.

The robbery occurred between 8 am and 9 am yesterday when miscreants, wearing monkey caps, ambushed Ahmed’s car. The assailants, who arrived in two vehicles, assaulted Ahmed and his companion before fleeing with the cash, documents and the car.

