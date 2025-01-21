‘Shakuntala Jayadeva Sharana’ Awards conferred

January 21, 2025

Mysuru: Akhila Bharata Sharana Sahitya Parishat President C. Somashekar said that great achievements can be possible only if there is commitment and dedication.

He was speaking after presiding over the ‘Shakuntala Jayadeva Sharana’ award conferment programme organised by Mysuru District Unit of the Parishat at Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Bhavan in JSS Hospital premises in city recently, during which social worker S. Mahadevaiah and woman writer Dr. M.S. Veda were conferred the award.

Pointing out that achievers take a firm and clear stand with calmness at all the turning points of their life, Somashekar said, because of this reason they move forward in their life and career. Benevolent qualities will also help in their achievements, he said and called upon the present generation to follow the ideals and principles of achievers, great personalities, saints etc.

Stating that S. Mahadevaiah, who is one among the two awardees, resided in London, Somashekar said that Mahadevaiah has strived for the promotion of Kannada in London and surrounding areas too by organising cultural and literary events. The door of Mahadevaiah’s house is always open for littérateurs, writers and other achievers, he added.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that Mahadevaiah, who fought for the cause of equality in London, established Basava International Foundation and indulged in cultural and literary organisational activities for long.

Prof. Mysore Krishnamurthy, the award donor (Datti Dasohi) Shakuntala Jayadeva, Sharana Sahitya Parishat City Unit President M.G. Sadanandaiah and others were present.