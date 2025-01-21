Pandavapura woman bags Best Dairy Farmer Award

January 21, 2025

Pandavapura: A little educated woman dairy farmer of a village in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, has brought laurels to the State by bagging ‘Best Dairy Farmer’ Award at the South India Dairy Conclave held under the aegis of Indian Dairy Association, Southern Zone, at Bengaluru recently.

Mangalamma, wife of Mahadevappa of Dinka village in Pandavapura taluk, is the achiever.

Mangalamma, who along with agriculture, began rearing cattle with a single cow 20 years ago, now owns a Dairy Farm with more than 30 cows in her 2-acre land at Dinka, which speaks about her growth in dairy farming.

Mangalamma, who became a member of Dinka Milk Producers Co-operative Union, supplied 1,01,915 litres of milk in 2024, earning a gross revenue of Rs. 33 lakh.

In recognition of her achievement as a dairy farmer, the Indian Dairy Association awarded her the ‘Best Dairy Farmer’ Award at the Conclave, which was attended by Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh among others.

Apart from Mangalamma of Karnataka, Naveena Kumari of Andhra Pradesh, Vidhu Rajeev from Kerala and Lakshadweep, Pudhari Gangavva from Telangana and Selvanayaki from Puducherry got the award, from their respective States.