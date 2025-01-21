Rising crime graph in Karnataka: People losing faith in Police: Vijayendra
News

January 21, 2025

Bengaluru: As incidents of robbery and heists continue unabated across Karnataka, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has expressed concerns over the declining faith of people in the Police force.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru yesterday, Vijayendra criticised the Congress-led State Government, alleging that rising incidents of robbery, dacoity and other heinous crimes point to a failure in maintaining law and order.

He accused Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar of making hollow claims about the State’s law and order situation being under control, despite a surge in crimes creating widespread insecurity among citizens.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress Government of showing leniency towards criminals involved in attacks on cows, which he claimed reflected the Government’s anti-Hindu stance.

“The Home Minister must wake up to reality and take stern measures to restore law and order, which has deteriorated in recent months. The Government’s soft corner for miscreants targeting cows, revered by Hindus, has often triggered communal tensions,” he stated.

Referring to the recent assault on workers at a brick kiln in Vijayapura, Vijayendra called it a deeply disturbing incident and urged the Government to act decisively. “The rising crime graph has caused immense worry among citizens. The Government must instil a sense of fear among miscreants by adopting stringent measures. Only then can law and order be effectively maintained,” Vijayendra added.

