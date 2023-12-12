City Police observe Crime Prevention Month: Beat citizens trained for crime reporting

December 12, 2023

Police urge community participation for safer neighbourhoods

Mysore/Mysuru: In observance of Crime Prevention Month, the Mysuru City Police have initiated the activation of the community policing system, emphasising a citizen-centric approach to law enforcement.

As part of this initiative, training and orientation programmes are being conducted for “Beat Citizen Committee Members.” These residents, residing within specific beat areas, are trained to maintain regular contact with beat Police officers. Their role includes passing on crucial information about incidents, criminal activities, suspicious movements and potential communal situations that may arise.

A training session took place this morning at Kannika Parameshwari Temple Hall in Lashkar Police Station limits, where over 80 Beat Citizen Committee Members were sensitised on effective communication with beat Police and jurisdictional senior officers. Each Police Station in Mysuru city has over 100 Beat Citizen Committee Members, each issued an identity card. The Lashkar Police Station has 180 members.

Addressing the gathering, Lashkar Police Inspector Prasad emphasised the importance of the beat system in policing. The objective of such meetings is to bridge the trust deficit between the Police and the public, promoting people-friendly policing by involving the community in the beat system.

The Beat Citizen Committee Members serve as a vital source of quick and accurate information for the Police, enhancing accessibility between law enforcement and the public.

Issues affecting the community, such as drunkenness, gambling, street fights, eve-teasing, and loitering, can be reported to the beat Police. The goal is to implement community policing, a necessity in modern-day policing, fostering public support in handling law and order problems and communal situations.

With increased public participation, law enforcement gains grassroots-level information and intelligence, making policing more proactive. The information collected ranges from criminal activities in public places to details about burglaries and potential threats to vulnerable citizens.

Beat Police are tasked with compiling lists of citizens above 65 years living alone, prepared with the cooperation of local community and Beat Citizen Committee Members.

A designated Police officer or community Police volunteer is assigned to visit these residents weekly to inquire about their welfare and offer assistance as needed. Lashkar Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar and ASI Doddaiah were present on the occasion.