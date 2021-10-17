City shooters shine at B’luru Championship

October 17, 2021

Mysuru: The Pistol and Rifle shooters of Mysore District Rifle Association (MDRA) in Ramakrishnanagar have won numerous medals at the Arjun and Golden Ace Shooting Championship-2021, held at Bengaluru recently.

Over 400 shooters from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu participated in the contest in which Mysuru shooters have won 6 Gold, 4 Silver and 2 Bronze Medals. Shooter Ishtiaq Ahmed excelled in the Open Sight event with 3 Gold and 1 Silver while Shooter M.S Nagendra won an Individual Silver in 10m Pistol ISSF (The International Shooting Sport Federation) event. He had also won a Gold in the 1st State Para Shooting Competition-2021 held at Hubballi in September. Medal winners are as follows:

Pistol: 10m pistol Under 14 – Nishanth P. Jamadagni (Gold); 10m pistol Para Senior – M.S. Nagendra (Silver); 10m pistol Veteran – Isthaiq Ahmed (Gold); 10m pistol Senior Team – Manjesh Mandanna, Nishanth Jamadagni and Vinod Ram (Silver); 10m pistol Veteran Team – Ateeq Ahmed, Isthaiq Ahmed and Antony (Gold).

Peep Sight Rifle: 10m Rifle Veteran – Ateeq Ahmed (Silver).

Open Sight Rifle: 10m OS Rifle Veteran – L. Shiju (Gold); 10m OS Rifle Senior – L. Shiju (Bronze); 10m OS Rifle Para Senior – Ishraq Ahmed (Gold).

10m OS Rifle Senior Team – L. Shiju, Ramesh Babu and Ishthaiq Ahmed (Gold); 10m OS Veteran Team- L. Shiju, Isthaiq Ahmed, and Ateeq Ahmed (Gold); 10m OS Rifle Junior Team- Razzaq Ahmed, Mohammed Arabi ans M.S. Vignesh (Bronze).