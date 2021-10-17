First store of Nectar Fresh inaugurated in city

October 17, 2021

Mysuru: The first store of ‘Nectar Fresh’ that sell quality products of rural social enterprise, was jointly inaugurated recently in the city by VRL Logistics Group and VRL Media Limited Chairman Vijay Sankeshwar, Philanthropist and Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works Managing Partner Jagannath Shenoy, renowned actress Malavika Avinash and Mysuru Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital’s Senior Consultant Cardiologist Dr. N.S. Rajendra.

The store, with the theme ‘Local to Global’ is located next to Cubs Restaurant on Gokulam Main Road in V.V. Mohalla.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Sankeshwar said that at a time when local products are finding it difficult to find markets beyond the district of their location, it is mesmerising that Nectar Fresh products have succeeded in reaching markets beyond the borders in such a short span of time.

Pointing out that global market for Nectar Fresh is testimony for the quality of the products, Sankeshwar said that maintenance of quality is key for successful marketing of food products. Nectar Fresh products have earned global reputation because of their quality, he added.

Jagannath Shenoy, in his address, said that Nectar Fresh has been contributing a lot for rural employment generation by working on the theme ‘Local to Global.’ Noting that the company has provided jobs to tens of tribals and other rural populace, he lauded Nectar Fresh for maintaining quality, which is very vital to find space in the markets in this era of cutthroat competition. He wished the company, which is striving for rural employment generation, more success in the future.

Cardiologist Dr. N.S. Rajendra said that having quality and nutritious food is crucial in these days of modernity. Regretting that people’s health is under threat because of changing lifestyles, westernisation of food habits and such other factors, he said that it is high time that we realise the importance of following our own tried and tested food habits. He lauded the products of Nectar Fresh, saying that the theme ‘Local to Global,’ very much befits Nectar Fresh products as they are prepared the way nature intended.

Actress Malavika Avinash, in her address, said that she knew the Proprietors of Nectar Fresh — K.M. Rajappa and Chayaa Nanjappa Rajappa — for years and she has seen the hard work and the untiring efforts made by the couple for setting up their dream store of Nectar Fresh.

Noting that she consumes Nectar Fresh products daily, Malavika said that it is a matter of pride that Nectar Fresh products are found even in big hotels and Malls, which shows the wide range of markets that the products have.

Complimenting the company for providing jobs to the rural population on a large-scale, she said that the products are helpful in maintaining a healthy and charming life.

She wished that the company reaches much greater heights in the coming days.

Nectar Fresh Founders K.M. Rajappa and Chayaa Nanjappa Rajappa, Aditya Brand’s Shivakanth, Wellness Expert B.R. Pai of Vijaya Wires, Moiz S. Vagh and Faika Vagh of Hunsur Plywood Works were present.