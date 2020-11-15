City Top Cop declares Silent Zones

November 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Deepavali, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has declared the following places in city as ‘Silent Zones’ and has also banned bursting of crackers in these areas till 12 midnight of Nov. 16.

The places that are declared as ‘Silent Zones’ are: Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Public Parks, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Educational Institutions, Law Courts and 100 meters within the vicinity of religious places.

The City Police Commissioner has also warned of stringent action against offenders, who violate The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000.