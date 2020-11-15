City Top Cop declares Silent Zones
News

City Top Cop declares Silent Zones

November 15, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Deepavali, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has declared the following places in city as ‘Silent Zones’ and has also banned bursting of crackers in these areas till 12 midnight of Nov. 16. 

The places that are declared as ‘Silent Zones’ are:  Mysuru Zoo, Karanji Lake, Kukkarahalli Lake, Lingambudhi Lake, Public Parks, Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Educational Institutions, Law Courts and 100 meters within the vicinity of religious places. 

The City Police Commissioner has also warned of stringent action against offenders, who violate The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching