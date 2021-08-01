City Traffic Police register 76 cases against footpath encroachers in 3 days

August 1, 2021

Rs. 6,000 spot fine collected, 13 notices issued

Mysore/Mysuru: Acting tough on footpath encroachers, Traffic Police personnel attached to Devaraja, Krishnaraja, Narasimharaja, Siddarthanagar and V.V. Puram Traffic Police Stations conducted footpath encroachment clearance drive in their respective jurisdiction from July 28 to 30, cleared the footpaths and made way for pedestrians.

The drives were conducted on Rave Beedhi, K.R. Hospital Road, JLB Road, Srinivasa Circle, Vidyaranyapuram Police limits, New Kantharaj Urs Road, Chaduranga Road, Shivaji Road, Sheshadri Iyer Road, K.T. Street, Akbar Road, Government House Road, PF Office Road, KRS Road, Hebbal Main Road, Hootagalli junction, Pulikeshi Road, Male Mahadeshwara Road. and Hinkal Main Road.

During the drive, the Police have registered a total of 61 cases under Karnataka Police Act and 15 cases under Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act besides collecting Rs. 6,000 as spot fines and issuing 13 notices to footpath encroachers. Inspectors and staff of all Traffic Police Stations were guided by DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and ACP (Traffic) S.E. Gangadharaswamy, according to a press release from the City Police Commissioner’s Office.