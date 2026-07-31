City turns fortress ahead of PM’s visit

July 31, 2026

2,000 Police personnel deployed to secure VVIP route from Mysore Airport to Oval Grounds Helipad, Narayana Shastri Road, KRS Road via Yadavagiri & Vontikoppal

Mysuru: A multi-layered security blanket has been thrown over Mysuru city ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city tomorrow (Aug. 1).

Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Viveka Smaraka on Narayana Shastri Road at 3.30 pm, followed by a public address at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala Stadium in Yadavagiri at 4.30 pm. He will also visit Sri Ramakrishna Ashram on KRS Road.

Modi will arrive at Mysore Airport in Mandakalli by a special flight from New Delhi before boarding an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter to the temporary helipad set up at Oval Grounds.

From the helipad, the PM will travel by road via Marimallappa College Road and Rama Vilas Road to Viveka Smaraka. An alternative route from the Airport to the memorial has also been kept ready as a contingency.

After inaugurating the memorial, the PM’s cavalcade will proceed to the Ashram before heading to the Vidyashala.

The city has been turned into a virtual fortress, with coordinated security arrangements involving the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Mysuru City Police. The SPG has taken complete control of the venues.

More than 2,000 Police personnel have been deployed across the city to secure the PM’s route and the event venues. Owing to SPG security protocols, officials have refrained from disclosing detailed deployment and logistical arrangements.

Heavy barricading has been put in place and access has been restricted from RTO Road, the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) Office side and Chamaraja Double Road.

Public entry to Viveka Smaraka inauguration has been prohibited in view of VVIP security protocols. However, invitees and pass holders will be allowed to attend the public function at Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Yadavagiri.