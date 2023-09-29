City witnesses widespread protests

September 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Today’s Karnataka bandh call received an overwhelming response in Mysuru city. Widespread protests were witnessed across the city, with various organisations venting their anger against Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the State Government.

Farmer leaders, pro-Kannada organisations and others under the banner of Cauvery Kriya Samiti staged a protest near KSRTC Sub-urban Bus stand. Hundreds of protesters strongly criticised the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The protestors were led by Mugur Nanjundaswamy, Mellahalli Mahadevaswamy, Sureshgowda, Mohankumar Gowda, Tejas lokesh Gowda and others.

Activists of Mysuru Nagarika Samskrutika Vedike and Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike staged a blind-folded protest near Law Courts complex on Krishnaraja Boulevard in the city.

Members of Anveshana Trust took out a bike rally to register their protest and expressed their anger about the discharge of water to TN by State Government.

Members of Rajasthan Merchants Association also took out a rally through main roads of the city protesting against the release of water.

Activists of State Sugarcane Growers Association and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protested against the water release by taking out a bike rally from Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Circle and moved around main streets of the city shouting slogans. Kannada Vedike activists protested Agrahara Circle and shouted slogans.

Villagers block Highway in Srirangapatna

Villagers of Belagola blocked Srirangapatna-Konnanur Highway near Belagola by dumping wooden logs and tyres on the road. Hundreds of people across all political parties and organisations protested against the State Government.

Balamuri Kshetra Abhivriddhi Samiti President Manjunath who spoke on the occasion said that the State Government must constitute a committee of Irrigation experts and seek their suggestions to solve the Cauvery water dispute.