Sandalwood actors stage stir, Shivarajkumar calls for amicable solution

September 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sandalwood actors staged a protest extending their support to Karnataka Bandh over Cauvery water dispute, in front of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in Bengaluru this morning.

Addressing the gathering, Hat-Trick Hero Shivarajkumar (Shivanna) said “Both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should make concerted efforts to find an amicable solution for the prolonged dispute. The mere staging of protests whenever there is a crisis, won’t be of any help in tiding over the situation.”

He also took pot shots at media persons for pointing their fingers at actors, whenever there is a Cauvery dispute. “It is you people who have made us stars, take back the stardom,” said Shivanna as the actor is better known among his fans, in anguish.

Shivanna also called it unbecoming on the part of a section of pro- Kannada activists, who disrupted the press conference of a Tamil actor in Bengaluru yesterday.

“We Kannadigas practice the tradition of welcoming others, but should not resort to such acts. Moreover, Kannadigas watch all-language films unlike others, that defines our acceptance level. We will evolve stronger in life only when we have the patience to tolerate any problem” added Shivanna, who recently played a cameo in Tamil Super Star Rajinikanth’s runaway hit movie ‘Jailer’, also dubbed into Kannada and several other languages.

Newly-elected KFCC President N. M. Suresh, Vice-President Pramila Joshai, Music Director Hamsalekha, veteran actress and former Minister Umashree, actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Sri Murali, Vashista Simha, Bhavana, Shruti, Vijay Raghavendra and others took part in the protest.