City’s C&D Waste Plant 70% ready 

June 28, 2026

Rs. 8 crore facility at Hanchya, Sathagalli to recycle 100 tonnes of construction debris daily

Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) long-awaited Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Treatment Plant, aimed at scientifically processing construction debris dumped across the city, is 70 percent complete and is expected to be inaugurated by the middle or end of August.

The facility is being developed on 9.38 acres at Hanchya -Sathagalli under the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) — earlier MUDA.

Civil works worth Rs. 3 crore are nearing completion, while machinery valued at Rs. 3.85 crore is being installed. The total project cost is estimated at Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 8 crore.

The Plant is designed to address the growing menace of construction debris being dumped along the Ring Road, service roads and vacant spaces across the city.

Once operational, it will collect, segregate and recycle waste such as bricks, concrete, stones, soil and iron under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Segregated into six categories

Construction waste will be sorted into six categories for reuse. Cement, concrete and bricks will be crushed into powder for use in the granite industry, stones will be converted into jelly for construction purposes, while excavated soil will be supplied to sites where it is required.

Mysuru generates more than 150 tonnes of construction and demolition waste every day and much of it is transported in trucks and illegally dumped under the cover of darkness, making it difficult for authorities to identify the offenders. Despite repeated drives, warnings and penalties, indiscriminate dumping continues unabated.

100 tonnes per day capacity

The Plant has a processing capacity of 100 tonnes per day and is expected to significantly reduce illegal dumping while promoting recycling of construction waste.

“All construction waste generated in the city will be brought to this facility, segregated and processed for reuse in road works and non-structural construction projects,” Mrutyunjaya, Nodal Officer of the MCC’s Environment Division, told Star of Mysore.

He said, the compound wall has been completed and roofing work is progressing rapidly. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and the Indian Road Congress have also approved the use of recycled construction debris in road works and certain building applications.

Completion by Aug. 15

The project is being implemented under a 30-year agreement signed between the MDA and the MCC in 2021. The facility will also house a management office.

Officials are targeting completion by Aug. 15, though the inauguration may take place later in the month, likely in the presence of Urban Development Minister.

“This facility is crucial for maintaining Mysuru’s cleanliness. Debris dumped along the Ring Road has become a major eyesore and contributes to dust pollution. With construction waste increasing every year, this plant offers a long-term solution. We are committed to completing it at the earliest,” Mrutyunjaya said.

Once commissioned, the plant will recycle construction waste from Mysuru and its outskirts, reduce pressure on landfills, conserve natural resources and help preserve the city’s cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.