City’s renowned Dentist Dr. A.A. Kuttappa no more
News

City's renowned Dentist Dr. A.A. Kuttappa no more

December 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s renowned Dentist Dr. Adengada A. Kuttappa (83), a resident of #223, 8th Cross, Gokulam 3rd Stage, passed away at his residence in the wee hours of today.

A native of Balele village in Kodagu, he leaves behind his wife Geetha Kuttappa, daughters Sangeetha, Rachana and Dr. Tharana (Dentist), sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Fondly called as Shyam among Kodava circles, Dr. Kuttappa was the former President of Kodava Samaja, Mysuru, Kodava Students Association (KSA), Mysuru and former Chairman of Sree Cauvery Education Council,   Kuvempunagar.

He practised dentistry for over 40 years at his clinic in     K.R. Circle and had served as the President of All India Dentists Association.

An active Rotarian and a good public speaker, he had served as the President of Rotary Mysore and was the team leader of Rotary Group Study Exchange tour to the US.

He was also a member of Mysore Sports Club.

Last rites were performed at Chirashanthidhama in Gokulam this evening, according to family sources.

