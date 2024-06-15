Civic Honour for HDK in Mandya cancelled for now

June 15, 2024

Mandya: The Civic Honour for Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK), scheduled at Visvesvaraya stadium in the town tomorrow (June 16) stands cancelled, due to unavoidable circumstances.

Former Minister C.S. Puttaraju told media persons here yesterday that the programme to honour Kumaraswamy had been organised as the former CM had won the LS elections from Mandya Constituency, and was also inducted into the Union Cabinet of Prime Minister Modi. “We also wanted former CM B.S. Yediyurappa to attend the event. However, with Yediyurappa facing a legal hurdle in a POCSO case registered against him in Bengaluru, we have decided to postpone the civic honour event for now,” he said.

Puttaraju said “Yediyurappa who had campaigned for HDK during the LS polls had also hinted at the latter becoming a Central Minister in the event of his victory in the election.”

But, the other engagements of HDK will remain as per schedule, with the former CM arriving in the district via Maddur at 3 pm today. He will be accorded a grand welcome by former Minister D.C. Thammanna at Maddur, following which the new office of the MP at the premises of Deputy Commissioner’s Office will also be inaugurated along with puja rituals at 4.30 pm. Kumaraswamy will also be holding a meeting with the officers.

HDK is scheduled to visit Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru at 7.30 pm. He will later travel back to Bengaluru by road and return to Mysuru tomorrow to visit Chamundeshwari Hill temple at 2 pm. Prior to that, Kumaraswamy will be visiting Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Mandya at 9 am, as per the three-day tour programme of the former CM.