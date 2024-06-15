MP Yaduveer Wadiyar visits Mysore Bar Association
MP Yaduveer Wadiyar visits Mysore Bar Association

June 15, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar visited Mysore Bar Association at Law Courts complex in  the city on Thursday.

Yaduveer, who earlier thanked the advocates for contributing to his victory in the recent Lok Sabha elections, later visited the Bar Association office and interacted with the Association President S. Lokesh.

The Bar Association also submitted a list of demands in the memorandum submitted to MP Yaduveer Wadiyar for establishing a Law Research Centre and Central College, new toilet, digitalisation of library, books for the library and toll-free facility for advocates.

Yaduveer was also felicitated under the aegis of Law Guide, a monthly magazine, on the occasion.

Advocate H.N. Venkatesh, also the Honorary Editor of Law Guide, former President of Mysore Bar Association G.V. Ramamurthy, senior advocate M.D. Harish Kumar Hegde, Secretary of Mysore Bar Association A.G. Sudheer, Vice-President M.V. Chandrashekar, Treasurer H.B. Bharath, Joint Secretary-Woman B.V. Vinoda, Joint Secretary K.R. Charanraj, Ananth, Ananthu, Santosh, Gopal Gowda, Lokesh and others were present.

