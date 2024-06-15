‘Nalwadi used to see God in distressed people’

June 15, 2024

‘Rajarshi Nalwadi Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar’ award conferred

Mysore/Mysuru: Special Officer of Nataraja Pratishtana S. Shivarajappa has said that erstwhile king of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar used to see God in the heart of distressed people.

He was speaking at a function organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Nalwadi at Pathrakartara Bhavan in the city on Thursday. The function was organised by Basaveshwara Pratishtana.

“Nalwadi was a social reformer like Buddha, Basavanna, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who worked for the welfare of the people. He treated everyone equally irrespective of their status in the society. The present politicians must imbibe his ideals. Nalwadi is remembered even today for his social service,” said Shivarajappa.

BJP leader Gurupadaswamy said that in those days itself, Nalwadi used to hold People’s Representative meeting two times a year and formulated good programmes and implemented them, which helped Mysore State to become a role model for others to emulate.

The present Lok Sabha, Assembly and Local Bodies are functioning on the lines of People’s Representative meetings held by Nalwadi, he added.

Social activist Dr. K. Raghuram Vajpayee opined that the Central Government must announce Bharat Ratna to Nalwadi and also share information about his ideals and governance to the people of the country. Nalwadi was a true democrat who had a lot of respect for freedom of press.

Achievers from various fields, P. Shantharaje Urs, D. Shivaiah, Dr. K. Leela Prakash, B.P. Murthy and M.B. Shivakumar were presented ‘Rajarshi Nalwadi Sri Krishnaraja Wadiyar’ award by Urs Jagruti Academy Charitable Trust Hon. Secretary Dr. M.G.R. Urs.

Senior writer Bannur K. Raju, Jaganmaate Akkamahadevi Souharda Sangha’s C.L. Sharmila and Pratishtana President Basava Rajendraswamy were present on the occasion.