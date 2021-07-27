UoM must carry forward legacy of Nalwadi

July 27, 2021

Dr. Sudha Murty virtually delivers 105th Foundation Day lecture

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that erstwhile Mysore ruler Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s contribution for Kannada land and language is immense and remains unmatched so far, Infosys Foundation Chairperson Dr. Sudha Murty said that the University of Mysore (UoM), founded by Nalwadi, should work towards carrying forward the legacy of the erstwhile ruler.

She was delivering the 105th Foundation Day lecture of UoM online on the topic ‘What we do not learn from our education, system but is very essential for our life,’ at Crawford Hall here this morning.

Pointing out that her husband and Infosys Founder Dr. N.R. Narayana Murthy was a product of UoM, which inspired him in building Infosys and taking it to global heights, Dr. Sudha Murty said that the UoM was generous in conferring Honorary Doctorate on her and her husband.

Stressing on the need for women to get educated, Sudha Murty said that women should also acquire minimum financial knowledge in these days of global competition and economic challenges, where finance has been playing a key role in every aspect of life.

Underlining the need for students to develop sportsman spirit, she said that such a spirit will be of great help in building their careers and professional growth. Calling for shunning superstitious beliefs, Dr. Sudha Murty said that people should not develop arrogance and complacence when they achieve success in their professional business.

Emphasising on the need for entrepreneurship development, she said that enterprising youths should not wait or chase for jobs and instead start enterprises that provide jobs to hundreds of skilled youths. Courage and confidence are two vital factors for success, she added.

Floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar on the occasion.

Prof. S. Ayyappa, Chairman of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy and Chancellor of Central Agricultural University, Imphal was the Guest of Honour.

UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar presided. Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and others were present.