‘Third wave of COVID may affect 5 percent of kids in district’

July 27, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. M.R. Savitha, Professor, Department of Paediatrics, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) and Children’s Covid Officer at Cheluvamba Hospital, Mysuru, has predicted that 5 percent of kids in district may be affected by third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first wave and the second wave had affected two to three percent of children. But the third wave may cause problems for around 5 percent of kids. Cheluvamba Hospital is fully prepared to take on third wave,” she said while explaining about the preparedness to face the possible third wave of the pandemic at the Convocation Hall of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

Addressing the workshop for the elected representatives and officers who successfully faced the first and the second wave of COVID-19, and readiness to face the coming third wave, Paediatrician Dr. Savitha said Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a serious condition that appears to be linked to COVID-19. Most children, who will be infected with the COVID-19 virus, will have the mild illness. But it was better to subject them for MIS-C test along with RT-PCR, Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and antibody test to examine immunity in kids. The swab sample must be collected once in 12 hours to know its intensity. However, 95 percent of asymptomatic children may only require home isolation with no investigation, testing and treatment. Children in the age group of 0-5 need not wear mask. But it was optional for kids in the age group of 5-12 years. Tele-medical consultation was important for them, she added.

Dr. Savitha said since the chances of parents spreading Coronavirus to children are high, they must be very careful. The safety protocol such as face mask, social distancing and frequent hand santisation, must be followed to check the passing of virus to their wards. It was better if they take both doses of vaccine that would act as the shield against the contagion. Rigorous testing will be held at Schools and Anganwadi Centres to target the malnourished kids as they easily contract the virus and treat them with nutritious diet, she said.

Breastfeeding is must for babies in the age group of 0 to 6 months as mother’s milk helps to improve immunity in them. The Corona positive children will tend to be in aggressive mood as they cannot express their difficulties like elders. The common symptoms among the kids will be fever, cough, loose stool, sore throat, breathlessness, nasal block and body pain. In case of MIS-C, kids develop small red colour boils on the body. Such children must be brought to hospital for treatment. The cost of treatment is very high but all tests will be done free of cost at Cheluvamba Hospital, she said adding that mutation is common for any virus and COVID-19 is no exception. In case of its mutation, around 12 percent of kids may be hit but there is no need for them to worry as the chances of fatality is less.

17 lakh among 33 lakh population vaccinated in Mysuru: DHO

Giving details on preparedness of District Health Department for the third wave, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad said so far, 17 lakh people of the total 33 lakh population of the District have undergone RT-PCR testing.

Out of 17 lakh tested, 1.70 lakh persons have tested positive for Coronavirus. The District Mortality Rate stands at 1.5 percent to 2 percent. Out of 1.70 lakh positive patients, 2 percent of people have succumbed to the virus.

He said the District was in a position to handle 3,000 Corona positive cases daily. The ICU beds and the ventilators are available even for 3,000 to 4,000 patients thanks to setting up of the oxygen generating plants in the Government facilities. Five beds are reserved in each Primary Health Centre and Taluk General Hospital for children.

As many as 170 Paediatricians are kept ready to deal with any emergency while 150 ICU beds are reserved at Super Specialty Hospital and District Hospital and 120 beds in various Private Hospitals, he said.

In all, 600 additional beds are kept ready along with 6,000 beds which have been created during the first and the second wave of pandemic, he added.