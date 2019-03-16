Clamour for Rahul Gandhi to contest from Karnataka
News

Clamour for Rahul Gandhi to contest from Karnataka

Bengaluru: Congress leader Siddharamaiah asked party President Rahul Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka, maintaining that such a move would befit somebody who’s poised to become “the next Prime Minister of India”.

“Karnataka has always supported & encouraged @INCIndia leaders. This has been proved in the case of Smt Indiraji & Smt Soniaji. We also want our next Prime Minister of India Shri Rahul Gandhi to contest from Karnataka & herald a new developmental paradigm,” the Congress Legislature Party leader tweeted with the hashtag #RaGaFromKarnataka.

Fellow leader Dinesh Gundu Rao followed up with a similar plea soon after. “On behalf of @INCKarnataka, I urge Rahul Gandhi to consider contesting from Karnataka for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections. He should also be our representative from South India & for that he should choose my State,” he tweeted.

If sources are to be believed, Mysuru-Kodagu LS constituency is being showcased for Rahul Gandhi to contest. The Congress has already announced that Rahul will contest from Amethi and Sonia from Rae Bareli, the party’s traditional strongholds in Uttar Pradesh.

March 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching