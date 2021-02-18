Classes for 6 to 8 from Feb.22
Coronavirus Update, News

February 18, 2021

Bengaluru: Over 10 months after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in March last year, physical classes on a full-scale for 6th to 8th standards will commence across the State from Feb.22.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said that the decision to open classes for 6th to 8th standards was taken based on the suggestions of COVID-19 Technical Expert Committee and academicians. He said that schools are required to follow all SOPs issued by Government on precautionary measures for ensuring health and safety of children.

Referring to the start of classes from 1st to 5th standards, Suresh Kumar said that there were no immediate plans before the Government in this regard and the Government is not in a hurry. However, he said he will hold a meeting with all stakeholders on Feb.24 to discuss about the start of classes for 1st to 5th standards during which a decision may be taken. 

He further said that the academics of these classes will not be affected as online and Vidyagama classes are currently going on.

