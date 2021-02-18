Zonal-Level Science Expo contest tomorrow
February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of an effort to make students develop an interest towards Science, the Karnataka State Vignana Parishat will be conducting its annual  Zonal-level Science Expo contest for Under-Graduate students of the city tomorrow. The Parishat will be conducting separate contests by categorising  the districts of the State under six zones — Mysuru, Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi, with a Co-ordinator appointed for every Zone.

Mysuru Zonal-level contest will take place at Maharani’s Science College for Women on JLB road. The College’s Associate Professor Dr. K.K. Padmanabha has been appointed as the Co-ordinator for Mysuru Zone. The  Directorate of Collegiate  Education, Mysuru Zone comprises Mysuru, Hassan, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts and students from all Degree Colleges (Government, aided and unaided) of these districts will take part, displaying a variety of Science models.

Best model will get the first prize of Rs. 5,000, second prize Rs.4,000, third prize – Rs.3,000 and there will be two consolation prizes of Rs. 2,000 each. Also  all the students who participate will be distributed certificates.

The expo will focus on the themes — ‘Clean and Green Energy’, ‘Food, Health and Hygiene’, ‘Exploring Space’ and ‘Let us eradicate plastic wastes through eco-friendly technology.’

Prizes will be declared by a four-member Jury, after judging all the models on display. Joint Director of Collegiate Education Prof. R. Mugeshappa and Principal Dr. B.P. Dayananda are making all efforts to ensure the success of the expo. For details, call Dr. K.K. Padmanabha – 9481832280 or  State Convenor P.S. Kaushik – 9742711555.

Searching