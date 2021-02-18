SAMRIDHI shopping extravaganza on Feb. 19 & 20

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: SAMRIDHI lifestyle exhibition is back to make the fashionistas of Mysuru binge on an unforgettable shopping extravaganza on 19th and 20th February at Hotel Quorum, Vinobha Road, from 10.30 am to 8.30 pm.

This season the designers bring unmatched collection to drive the blues away.

SAKHI BY THE CHANDRAS offers a stylish range of designer sarees, ready blouses, gold & silver jewellery and fashion accessories.

Give your wardrobe an instant uplift with breezy cottons, Mix N Match separates by TRENDITIONAL. Infuse a clever brand of rustic elements with contemporary silhouettes by NANS CREATIONS and make a fashion statement with trendy and exquisite jewellery by KUBER.

LUKNOWI KURTIES in pastel shades will be perfect for the summer’s onslaught.

Hair accessories by SIMRANS COLLECTION are timeless. Stylish & alluring sarees will be presented by ETHERIAL & SHREEJI, BHOR from Jaipur gets an eclectic collection of Bags, Jutis, Pop coloured Tops &colourful thread jewellery.

A range of exotic Bed Linen by MITA & beaded mojris will be irresistible. Chic Hakoba Pants, Tops & Blouses by POONAM will be perfect for summer.

MANDYS COLLECTION will have an impeccable collection of Embroidered Suits. ANVESHA will curate fabulous fitted Kurtas. KURTINEST will present trendy and elegant Kurties.

Seasoned Cast Iron cookware, silver jewellery and much more will all add to the glitz and glamour, says the Organiser Geeta Patel.