A.M. Yogesh takes charge as Mysuru ZP CEO

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A.M. Yogesh, a selection Grade IAS officer, took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) from outgoing CEO B.A. Paramesh at the ZP office here yesterday.

A.M. Yogesh, son of Marithibbegowda and Nanjamma couple of K.R. Pet in Mandya district, studied B.Sc at Yuvaraja’s College in Mysuru.

Yogesh, a 2004 batch KAS officer, had served for six years in Mysuru earlier in various capacities. He was serving as Additional Commissioner at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Mysuru, when he was posted as Mysuru ZP CEO.

Speaking after assuming charge, Yogesh said he would focus on implementing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Rural Drinking Water Schemes, besides concentrating on Solid Waste Management. Expressing confidence that he would work with support from people representatives, he said that he was hopeful of making Mysuru a model district in all respects.

He also recalled his earlier service in Mysuru and about the co-operation extended by the people and people representatives.