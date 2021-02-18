A.M. Yogesh takes charge as Mysuru ZP CEO
News

A.M. Yogesh takes charge as Mysuru ZP CEO

February 18, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: A.M. Yogesh, a selection Grade IAS officer, took charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) from outgoing CEO B.A. Paramesh  at the ZP office here yesterday.

A.M. Yogesh, son of Marithibbegowda and Nanjamma couple of K.R. Pet in Mandya district, studied B.Sc at Yuvaraja’s College in Mysuru.

Yogesh, a 2004 batch KAS officer, had served for six years in Mysuru earlier in various capacities. He was serving as Additional Commissioner at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Mysuru, when he was posted as Mysuru ZP CEO.

Speaking after assuming charge, Yogesh said he would focus on implementing  Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and  Rural Drinking Water Schemes, besides concentrating on Solid Waste Management. Expressing confidence that he would work with support from people representatives, he said that he was hopeful of making Mysuru a model district in all respects.

He also recalled his earlier service in Mysuru and about the co-operation extended by the people and people representatives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching