Clear encroachment of Sangam Circle footpath

March 6, 2026

Sir,

The above photo clearly shows encroachment of footpath by some provision shops near Sangam Circle in Manchegowdanakoppal to keep fruits and vegetable baskets up to road.

Due to this, pedestrians are forced to walk on the road during morning and evening peak hours, risking their lives.

Also, this is hampering the free movement of vehicles, as the customers visiting the shops park their vehicles on the road in front of their shops, obstructing pedestrians and motorists.

Will the authorities concerned look into this matter and clear the footpath encroachment at the earliest?

– M. Sridhar, Hebbal, 3.3.2026

