Clear ‘illegal parking’ near underbridge next to Railway Station

March 2, 2023

Sir,

I regularly use the underbridge road next to Railway Station on KRS Road in the city. 

I have seen that vehicles coming to an automobile showroom nearby are parked on the roadside thus occupying the entire stretch of the road and thereby blocking free passage for pedestrians and vehicular users alike. Apart from it, the road has big craters which causes much inconvenience to two-wheelers and autorickshaw drivers, who try to avoid it.

Let the Police make it a ‘No Parking Zone’ and MCC repair the road at the earliest.

– G. Sreenivasa Murthy, Shaktinagar, 13.1.2023

  1. Reddy says:
    March 5, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    I also want authorities to check valmaki road near pataka, Mumbai chai,Sai’s kitchen where there will be huge jam because of the both side vehicles parking on evenings,with even ood parking mentioned there is no control, we may see major accidents in upcoming days , vv puram traffic police station is only some 800 meters from this place, traffic at this place should be controlled

