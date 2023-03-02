Clear ‘illegal parking’ near underbridge next to Railway Station

March 2, 2023

Sir,

I regularly use the underbridge road next to Railway Station on KRS Road in the city.

I have seen that vehicles coming to an automobile showroom nearby are parked on the roadside thus occupying the entire stretch of the road and thereby blocking free passage for pedestrians and vehicular users alike. Apart from it, the road has big craters which causes much inconvenience to two-wheelers and autorickshaw drivers, who try to avoid it.

Let the Police make it a ‘No Parking Zone’ and MCC repair the road at the earliest.

– G. Sreenivasa Murthy, Shaktinagar, 13.1.2023

