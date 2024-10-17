Clear land encroachments at foot of Chamundi Hill: Ex-Mayor Bhyrappa
News

Clear land encroachments at foot of Chamundi Hill: Ex-Mayor Bhyrappa

October 17, 2024

Mysuru: Former Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa has accused private institutions of encroaching lands located at foot of Chamundi Hill in city.

Addressing the media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, Bhyrappa said that the private institutions which had encroached the land, had also fenced the property causing difficulties for the hill climbers and general public to park their vehicles.

“We had thought the illegal activities would be stopped completely once Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority was formed. However, private institutions fencing the lands at the foothill only creates doubts over the functionality of the authority,” he said.

The former Mayor, who stated that no private properties were found on the land for the past 50 years, said that when questioned the private institutions, they claimed that they have documents to prove their ownership of the said land.

Bhyrappa has threatened to launch a protest against the District Administration if it fails to clear the encroachments at the foot of Chamundi Hill.

The ex-Mayor also took exceptions to road works being taken up near the Nandi Statue.

“The works which began about five years ago still remain incomplete. Moreover, with the kind of unscientific works being carried out, it does not look like it would be completed anytime soon,” he said.

Vasu and Venkatesh were present at the press meet.

NOTE: The ongoing works on the road towards the Nandi Statue has become a money-making enterprise for the vested interest ever since the landslides took place about 3 to 4 years ago. The road has been closed for vehicles now. It was suggested by some to close this road permanently as there is still possibility of landslides in the future also. —Ed

