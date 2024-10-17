Dasara Home Garden contest: Wins ‘Outstanding Garden’ prize for 27th consecutive year
October 17, 2024

Mysuru: Shamala Prasanna of Lakshmipuram has won ‘Outstanding Garden’ prize for the 27th consecutive year in the Dasara Home Garden Competition conducted by the Horticulture Department, Mysuru. Her garden features many Bonsais, Cacti and Succulents, Mexican Lawn, ornamental and flowering plants, a waterfall and vertical garden.

Special prize for dolls display

Apart from the home garden contest, Shamala has also won a special prize for the thematic dolls display in her garden wherein she has created an Indian village with temples, Dasara procession, Christmas decorations under Christmas tree bonsai, a China Town with Bonsai’s background, a forest with animals, a beach with shells & corals and many more. This special prize was awarded to her by Bharath Vikas Parishad and Latha Mohan of Janamana TV, which conducts Dasara Doll Arrangements contest.

