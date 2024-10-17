Thousands of devotees witness Cauvery Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery

October 17, 2024

Madikeri: Thousands of devotees from Kodagu, Mysuru and Tamil Nadu gathered at Talacauvery this morning to witness the auspicious Cauvery Theerthodbhava, amidst chanting of mantras and various religious rituals.

The sacred event of seeing Goddess Cauvery as ‘Teertha Swaroopini’ took place precisely at 7.40 am in the auspicious Tula Lagna at the foothills of Brahmagiri, within the revered Brahma Kundike, recognised as the source of the River Cauvery.

During this time, the Goddess manifested in the form of water, bestowing her blessings upon the faithful. Enthusiastic chants of Govinda, Mother Cauvery, and Jai Cauvery filled the air as worshippers received her divine blessings, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

The Kodava traditional Dudikot Paatt was performed in praise of Goddess Cauvery and the sacred site resonated with the sounds of mantras and traditional Kodava valaga. Led by Chief Priest Prashant Achar, a team of priests conducted various rituals at the Kundike starting at 5.30 am. With heartfelt chants of mantras, a grand Aarti was offered to the deity.

During the Theerthodbhava, the sacred water was drawn from the Kundike and first taken to the shrine of Bhagandeshwara at Bhagamandala. Meanwhile, the priests sprinkled the holy water on the gathered devotees. To manage the crowd, barricades were erected around the holy pond and Kundike.

Just as the event was about to begin, devotees broke through the Police barricades, rushing to the holy pond to express their devotion and filling their steel containers with the sacred water.

Hundreds of participants and volunteers from organisations such as the United Kodava Organisation, Kodava Riders Club and Akhila Kodava Samaja Youth Wing took part in the event. Traditional rituals, including Pinda Pradhana, head tonsuring and other ceremonies, were conducted at the Triveni Sangam in Bhagamandala.

The Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga provided breakfast and lunch for all devotees and the free food distribution will continue till Oct. 31.

A.S. Ponnanna, the Chief Minister’s Legal Advisor and MLA of Virajpet Constituency, along with his wife, offered prayers to Lord Bhagandeshwara at Bhagamandala before walking to Talacauvery, joined by devotees from various parts of the district.

Dignitaries present included Kodagu District Minister N.S. Boseraju, Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, MLC Suja Kushalappa, Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkat Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Aishwarya, SP K. Ramarajan, Additional SP Sundar Raj, as well as the heads of Talacauvery and Bhagamandala Temples.