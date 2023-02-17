CM Bommai presents revenue surplus budget

February 17, 2023

Professional Tax exemption limit raised from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 25,000 per month for salaried employees

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai presented a revenue surplus budget for 2023-24 in the State Assembly this morning. The CM, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented Rs. 3.09 lakh crore budget.

According to the CM, for the first time in the State, post COVID, revenue receipts are estimated to be more than the revenue expenditure by Rs. 402 crore.

This was Bommai’s second State budget speech and the last of the BJP Government in its present term ahead of the Assembly elections, scheduled to take place after three months. Last year, Bommai had given a budget of Rs. 2,65,720 crore.

Ahead of presenting the budget, the CM visited Srikanteshwara Temple in R.T. Nagar and Maruthi Temple in Balabrooie. The budget speech was more of a poll pitch for the ruling BJP and an exercise in articulating the legacy of Bommai.

Interestingly, Opposition leaders from Congress came with flowers on their ears, to symbolically mock the budget. Seeing flowers on the ears, Bommai retorted saying people know who has done injustice to them and that is why they are in the opposition and will remain in same after the upcoming election.

The CM spoke for around two hours and forty minutes. Discounting the short disruption in the beginning due to Congress’s flower protest, the CM did not take a break though his fellow MPs were seen stretching their legs or chatting with their neighbours, at times.

Mentioning that he was happy to announce a revenue surplus, Bommai said that the size of the budget is Rs. 3.09 lakh crore, with gross borrowings of Rs. 77,750 crore. Against a target of Rs. 29,000 crore in revenue collection for the Excise Department, the State is expecting a revenue of Rs. 32,000 crore towards the end of this fiscal. The target for 2023-24 is fixed at Rs. 35,000 crore, a 20 percent increase from the previous year’s target.

In a surplus revenue from stamps and registration, the Government has collected Rs. 17,000 crore against the target of Rs. 15,000 crore. This is 13 percent higher than the budget estimate. The 10 percent rebate on guidance value has helped shore up the revenue, noted Bommai.

Allocations for Mysuru

Rs. 202 crore for Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Mysuru, Shivamogga and Kalaburagi.

Rs. 6 crore for hi-tech IVF clinics at four Medical Colleges in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi.

Integrated Townships in Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Haveri, Kolar and Ramanagara under Public Private Participation model.

Mysore Airport: Rs. 320 crore already released and disbursed for land acquisition.

Steps to be taken to restore heritage buildings in Mysuru.

Rs. 10 crore for international museum and art gallery at a 2.5-acre land near Chamundi Vihar Stadium.

Elephant Task Force established in Mysuru, Chikkamagalur, Hassan and Kodagu.

Approval for comprehensive development of Chamundi Hill under the ‘PRASHAD’ programme of Central Tourism Ministry.

Development of permanent facilities in precincts of Karnataka Exhibition Authority, Mysuru.

Approval to develop 92-km length of Mysuru-Kushalnagar 4 lane at a cost of Rs. 4,128 crore.

Budget Highlights

Interest-free loans for farmers will increase from Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.

Honorarium of Anganwadis workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs. 1,000.

‘CM Vidya Shakti Scheme’, free education for students pursuing higher education in Govt. PU and degree colleges.

Rs. 100 crore to road transport corporations to operate dedicated buses for students called ‘Makkala Bus’.

Six new ESI Hospitals, 28 community health centres & 10 women & children hospitals.

Bhoo Siri, a scheme for farmers, set to benefit 50 lakh farmers.

Jeevan Jyothi Insurance scheme for farmers and families worth Rs. 150 crore.

Rs. 50 crore for the scheme to procure 100 harvesters to farmers.

Rs. 10 lakh investment per Farmer Produce Organisations.

1,000 small tanks to be developed.

Jala Nidhi, a scheme to improve groundwater, will be taken up under MNREGA.

Rs. 10,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru ahead of Assembly elections and BBMP election.

Fees of students who have completed school in rural Government Kannada medium schools and are selected for professional courses under Government quota will be borne by Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA).

A scheme of Rs. 5 crore to develop Mudhol Hound an indigenous canine breed, dog enthusiasts to be encouraged to adopt them.

250 aesthetic and secure ‘She Toilets’ at the cost of Rs. 50 crore. The toilets will be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes of Bengaluru city.

Proposal to start Vatsalya programme for new-born screening.

Department of Women and Child Development to be bifurcated into the Department of Child Nutrition and Department of Women Empowerment.

‘Gruhini Shakthi Yojane’ financial assistance of Rs. 500 per head per month will be provided to landless women farm labourers.

Free skill development training to one lakh women.

Under ‘Arogya Pushti’, eligible married women will be provided with mid-day meals and other benefits for six months, once in a lifetime.

Free bus passes will be given to all women working in the organised sector.

Scheme to waive off GST arrears, penalty.

A majestic Rama Mandira in Ramadevarabetta, Ramanagara district.

Karasamadhana Scheme for GST and Excise tax arrears and penalty by waiving it off if paid before June 30.

Tourism circuit will be started in Bengaluru to familiarise tourists with the history of the city and its founder Kempegowda.

Anjanadri Hills will be developed under Rs. 100 crore.

Electricity connection to 2.35 lakh households at a cost of Rs. 125 crore under Belaku scheme.

More personnel, upgradation of Police stations

Two more FSL labs to be set up in Shivamogga and Tumakuru districts.

To strengthen Bengaluru Police, 2,000 more personnel will be recruited at various levels. Rs. 50 crore grant to purchase new vehicles.

Rs. 348 crore spent for construction of Police stations and offices 2022-23.

In 2023-24, Rs. 410 crore will be used for construction of prisons and Rs. 51 crore for upgradation.

Under PM SHREE scheme, CM allocates Rs. 100 crore to develop the infrastructure in select schools.

Budget allocates Rs. 86 crore to build 5,581 toilets in schools and colleges.

Under Viveka scheme, 1,955 additional class rooms will be built with an expense of Rs. 382 crore.

Free school bus service for school and college students under ‘Makkala Bus’ programme.

For auto, taxi, and lorry drivers and those employed in delivery services, a scheme to grant Rs four lakh insurance under ‘Mukhya Mantri Vima Yojane’.

Government to provide Rs 500 crore to buy 1,200 new buses in 2023-24. Action to increase the number of electric buses in the coming years.

State government has agreed to provide 50% amount for starting a Rs 100 crore corpus fund to provide health facilities for advocates.

The monthly honorarium of Grama Sahayaka, who will be re-designated as Jana Sevaka to increase by Rs. 1,000 from Rs, 13,000 to Rs, 14,000.

In the next two years, Rs. 1,000 crore will be spent for the comprehensive development and renovation of various temples and mutts.

The annuity payable to Inam Lands of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department is to be enhanced from Rs. 48,000 to Rs. 60,000. 3,721 institutions will benefit

National Cycle Risk Mitigation Scheme Phase-III will be implemented at a cost of Rs. 150 crore.

Cloud-based State Data Centre 3.0 will be set up at a cost of Rs 590 crore for various departments of the Karnataka government and PSUs.

Duty Allowance of 35,000 registered Home Guards will be increased by Rs 100 per day.