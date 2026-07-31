CM D.K. Shivakumar arriving in city tomorrow

July 31, 2026

Mysuru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who will be visiting Mysuru for the first time after assuming office, will be accorded a grand welcome by the City and District Congress tomorrow (Aug. 1).

Shivakumar is scheduled to arrive in the city to receive PM Modi in the afternoon.

The CM is expected to reach Mysuru at 10 am and will be taken in a grand procession from Maharana Pratap Singh Circle near Karanji Lake on Lalitha Mahal Road to Kurubarahalli Circle.

District Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, MLA Tanveer Sait, City Congress President R. Murthy, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and other party leaders will participate.