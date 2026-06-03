CM-designate D.K. Shivakumar invites former PM and CMs for swearing-in

June 3, 2026

Chief Minister-designate D.K. Shivakumar, who will be sworn-in as the 25th Chief Minister of Karnataka at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru this evening, extended invitations to former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and B.S. Yediyurappa at their respective residences in Bengaluru this morning.



Pic. 1: D.K. Shivakumar, who called on former PM Deve Gowda at his Padmanabhanagar residence, sought his blessings before extending him invitation.

Pic. 2: The CM-designate with former CM Yediyurappa at his ‘Davalagiri’ residence in Dollars Colony.

Pic. 3: Shivakumar presenting a bouquet to outgoing CM Siddaramaiah at his ‘Cauvery’ residence.