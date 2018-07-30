CM H.D. Kumaraswamy chairs DCs conference

Bengaluru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that the State Government has waived off agricultural loans to the tune of Rs. 49,000 crore and a Government Order on the guidelines will be issued soon.

In his opening remarks at a two-day conference of Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Zilla Panchayat CEOs here today, he said that the DCs have a crucial role in the implementation of this scheme and they must be aware of middlemen misusing the benefits of this scheme.

He directed all the DCs and CEOs to implement loan waiver scheme transparently.

He advised the officers to give priority to redress public grievances, visit taluks and to quickly dispose of the files.

The CM asked the officers to focus on development rather than reports on Government’s survival. This Government will complete its five year term successfully, he assured.

He advised the DCs to make efforts to provide skill development training to unemployed youth and help them get jobs in local industries.

He also instructed them to meet people and listen to grievances. Kumaraswamy asked the DCs and CEOs to frequently visit Government-run residential schools and hostels and check the infrastructure, facilities extended and quality of food. Similarly they were directed to visit PHCs and encourage them to work efficiently.