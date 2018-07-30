PM Modi’s Ex-Security Officer passes away

Major Sudhir was a native of Nanjangud

Nanjangud: Major Sudhir (44), a native of Nanjangud, who had served as a Security Officer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, passed away at Vinayaka Hospital in Salem, Tamil Nadu, this morning following brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, two children and a host of relatives and friends.

Maj. Sudhir studied at Nanjangud’s Carmel School (1980-87) and at Government Junior College, before joining the Army under sports quota in 1999. He was the son of Vishwanath Nair, who resided at Neelakantanagar in the town.

Maj. Sudhir was currently serving at Ooty Barracks in Tamil Nadu.

Last rites will be performed at Ooty later this evening with military honours, according to family sources.

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, BJP leaders Kapilesh, Sanjay Sharma, Balachandra and others have condoled his untimely death.