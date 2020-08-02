CM issues directions to provide facilities at K.R. and District Hospitals, says MLA Ramdas

August 2, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa responding to his plea for improving infrastructure at K.R. Hospital and the District Hospital (designated COVID-19 Hospital), has issued directions to all the concerned Departments for providing necessary facilities, manpower and medical equipment to the two hospitals.

Addressing a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Ramdas said that he had submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister appealing him to improve the infrastructure in the two important hospitals by providing ventilators and other necessary medical equipment and appointing nurses and other medical support staff.

Following his plea, the Chief Minister has directed Health and Family Welfare Department, Medical Education Department and other concerned departments to supply a total of 50 ventilators and other necessary equipment to the two Hospitals.

Referring to COVID-19 testing in K.R. Constituency, Ramdas maintained that all the primary contacts of infected patients have been tested for the virus. Noting that 268 people have been tested COVID-19 positive in his Constituency so far, he said that all necessary measures have been taken for making the Assembly segment virus-free.

Referring to the issue of Caste Certificate for Brahmins, Ramdas said that members of Brahmin community can file online applications from Aug. 5 to Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board for getting caste and income certificates.

Pointing out that the Government had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue the certificates, he said that the issuance of caste and income certificates will commence from Aug. 5.

Replying to a question on whether he was a Ministerial aspirant, Ramdas said that he had not sought any post. However, he was ready to accept any responsibility that the party bestows on him in the coming days and it is left to the Chief Minister to give him a Cabinet berth, he added.