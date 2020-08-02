Puttige Seer recovers from COVID-19
COVID-19, News

Puttige Seer recovers from COVID-19

August 2, 2020

Udupi: Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji, seer of Puttige Math, who was hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment last week has been discharged after recovery. He was admitted to hospital on July 21 after returning from a tour of Bengaluru. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital.

Swamiji has also started to be involved in the daily poojas and other rituals of the Math on Saturday, official sources said.  Meanwhile, according to a Mangaluru report, former MLC and Congress leader Ivan D’Souza and his wife were tested positive on Saturday.

D’souza revealed this in a Facebook post after having undergone test voluntarily. “Myself and my wife Dr. Kavitha have been tested positive for Corona. There were no symptoms but we voluntarily went for a test. There is no anxiety or concern. We request all our friends and well-wishers not to visit us. Your prayers, blessings and good wishes are our strength,” his post read.

The leader had participated in a press conference addressed by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar at the district Congress office here on July 31.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching