CM mulls exclusive financial institution for women entrepreneurs

November 21, 2021

Bengaluru: Sensing the need for greater encouragement for women entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is keen to establish a financial institution to exclusively help women entrepreneurs that would cater to the needs of women from Sthree Shakthi Sanghas in villages to big women entrepreneurs.

Inaugurating the “Together We Grow” conclave organised as part of the International Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, Bommai said, “I have thought for a long time. All Sthree Shakthi Sanghas are given seed money to engage in different activities. But to help them or any woman entrepreneur, we need a great financial institution. I am talking to the Finance Department to create a financial institution exclusively for women entrepreneurs that would cater to Sthree Shakti Sanghas in a village for major projects, which women can handle.”

“Women means entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship means women, that is what I want. Home-making is the biggest business in the world.There are different Departments within that from groceries to toiletries, electronic gadgets and so on. Women running the households are also entrepreneurs. According to a report, the savings of our Indian women at home are more than the savings achieved by our nationalised banks. Even the biggest of banks and enterprises declare bankruptcy often, there is no instance of any household in our country declaring bankruptcy. Saving is part of our culture,” Bommai said.

The CM also announced his plans to come out with a special programme within a week to provide employment for visually-impaired women. He strongly advocated the need for helping the physically disadvantaged in general and visually-impaired women in particular, to enable them to lead a dignified life.