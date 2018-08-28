CM opens Centre of Excellence at JK Tyre

Mysuru: Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) inaugurated Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence (RPSCOE) constructed as part of the 25th anniversary of JK Tyre and Industries at Hebbal here this morning.

The CM also released a booklet on Hari Shankar Singhania Global Research and Technology Centre and Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI) on the occasion.

Later, speaking, he said that just like CFTRI and Infosys in the city, JK Tyre also has made its own distinct mark both at the national and international level, which is really commendable.

It was JK Tyre which came forward and joined hands with the then State-owned Vikrant Tyre which was a sick industry. They took over and completely revived it and as a result hundreds of employees are benefited today. If it extends its hands once again to revive the sick Falcon Tyres, whose employees had met him and presented a memorandum for revival, then the State Government will also come forward to help, said Kumaraswamy.

Chairman and Managing Director of JK Tyre Raghupati Singhania, Ministers G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh, JK Tyre International Operations President Arun Kumar Bajoria, National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru, Director Jithendra Jadhav and others were present on the occasion.

JK Tyre has invested Rs. 75 crore on RPSCOE which houses equipment worth Rs.100 crore. The company has plans to purchase more equipment worth Rs.50 crore over the next one year. At present there are 180 people working at the Centre.

RPSCOE, a state-of-the art facility, comprises Hari Shankar Singhania Elastomer and Tyre Research Institute (HASETRI), JK Tyre Tech Centre, RPSCOE for Tyre and Vehicle Mechanics.

JK Tyre Tech Centre is the nerve centre for new product development, catering to current and emerging needs of customers. RPSCOE for Tyre and Vehicle Mechanics is an industry-institute collaboration. It is an R&D setup in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.