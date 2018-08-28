Vice-Prez Naidu at Suttur Mutt

Mysuru: Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu heaped praises on Mysuru-based JSS Institutions for being the best in India in carrying forward the traditional Gurukula System of education. He was speaking after inaugurating Sri Channaveera Deshikendra Gurukula Building as part of 103rd Jayanthi Celebrations of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji at Suttur Srikshetra in Nanjangud taluk this morning.

Prior to Venkaiah Naidu’s speech, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy released a book “Rajendra Chitra Samputa” and Opposition Leader B.S. Yeddyurappa released “Sutturu Suradhenu” in the presence of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Sri Siddhalinga Mahaswamiji of Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru.

Other dignitaries were District Minister G.T. Devegowda, Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh, Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju, Backward Classes Welfare Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty and State JD(S) President A.H. Vishwanath.

Beginning his speech in Kannada amidst a huge round of applause, Venkaiah Naidu said that he has a 4-decade-old association with Karnataka. Later switching to English as he is not that well-versed in Kannada, Naidu said that among the various cultures of the world, Indian culture was supreme, despite onslaught of Western culture.

“Westerners have looted (and are still looting) money and mind and thanks to Mutts like JSS, the Gurukula tradition is being carried forward with no dilution in principles. “India has emerged as a Vishwaguru when it comes to preserving our culture. This is only due to the enormous contribution of Mutts,” he said.

Praising JSS institutions and the spiritual heads who have been guiding the JSS Mutt and who are still guiding it, Venkaiah Naidu said that Mutts have contributed to nation building along with the government. “We must never forget or do injustice to our mother, motherland, mother tongue and the Guru. That is why H.D. Deve Gowda, when he became the Prime Minister, did not forget Hassan,” he said applause from audience.

“When India attained Independence, the nation’s education system was poor. But thanks to Mutts, our education is among the best now, especially the Gurukula system. Google cannot replace Guru and despite all of us depending on Google, Guru has his/ her own stature and that stature is respected by all,” he said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa rose to spoke and the crowd cheered him no-end. This, however, brought some embarrassing moments to the CM and other JD(S) Minister seated on the dias. Later, CM H.D. Kumaraswamy rose to speak and he missed mentioning Yeddyurappa’s name. However, he realised the mistake in two minutes and called out to Yeddyurappa and apologised to him. Many seers from various Mutts attended the event.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said that though the Mutt had planned a grand 103rd Jayanthi Celebrations of Jagadguru Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji but had scaled down the celebrations due to floods and destruction in Kodagu. The Seer announced that all employees of JSS would donate a day’s salary towards flood victims. He also presented a cheque of Rs. 50 lakh towards the CM’s flood relief fund.

Venkaiah Naidu arrived in the city last night in a special plane at Mysore Airport to be a part of the celebrations. He was received by Mysuru District Minister and Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda, Mayor B. Bhagyavathi, ZP President Nayeema Sulthana, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar, Southern Range IGP Sharath Chandra, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh and City Police Commissioner Dr. A. Subramanyeswara Rao. The Vice President stayed at the Government Guest House.

After the ceremony, Venkaiah Naidu left for Mysore Airport from where he will fly out and land in Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.