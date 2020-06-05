CM orders continuance of Home Guards’ services
News

CM orders continuance of Home Guards’ services

June 5, 2020

Bengaluru: A couple of days after the Government mulled relieving Home Guards of service, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has ordered continuance of services of more than 3,000 Home Guards across the State. 

Chairing a progress review meeting of Home Department at his home office ‘Krishnaa’ here yesterday, Yediyurappa lauded the service of Police and Home Guards in the battle against the deadly COVID-19.

Asking the Department officials to strengthen CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic Offence and Narcotics) Police Stations in the current scenario where Cybercrimes, Economic Offences and selling of banned Narcotics (drugs) are on the rise, the CM stressed on the need for bringing about reforms in the working of the Department.

Directing the officials to continue the services of Home Guards, Yediyurappa said they can be deputed to other Departments. Also the Department may consider sending them to private organisations too, he noted.

Giving details about the Department’s preparedness for tackling monsoon, officials said that 200 SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) personnel are currently undergoing training and after training, they can be considered for deployment at all the four Divisions of the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching