CM Siddaramaiah presents 17th State Budget: Mysuru gets major projects

March 6, 2026

Mysuru to be Karnataka’s second IT hub

Jayadeva Institute to be expanded to 600 beds

A modern cycling velodrome at Dattagalli

Aerospace Park adjacent to Mysore Airport

Bengaluru: Presenting his milestone 17th State Budget for 2026-27 in the Vidhana Soudha here this morning, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, unveiled a wide range of proposals aimed at transforming Mysuru into a major hub for healthcare, information technology, tourism and culture.

The Budget outlines several initiatives, including major hospital upgrades, new educational institutions, infrastructure projects and measures to boost industry and social welfare.

The Budget, presented with a total outlay of Rs. 4,48,004 crore, places strong emphasis on technology-driven growth, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability. Highlighting key proposals for Mysuru, he said the city would be developed as Karnataka’s second IT hub.

The CM noted that more than 30,000 employees are already working in around 100 companies in the city.

Among the major announcements, the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research hospital in Mysuru will be expanded from 400 to 600 beds at a cost of Rs. 180 crore. A modern cycling velodrome will also be constructed at Dattagalli.

A new Government First Grade College will be established in the Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency. In addition, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will develop an Aerospace Park adjacent to Mysore Airport.

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka plays a distinctive role in national and international trade and noted that rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming global production systems.

He emphasised that innovations in science and technology are increasingly shaping the trajectory of the State, which is home to Bengaluru, widely regarded as India’s Silicon Valley. In this context, he said the Budget has been presented with responsibility and foresight, with a resolve to “turn fire into light.”

Social media ban for children

The Chief Minister also announced that children under the age of 16 will be barred from using social media.

“To prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile usage among children, social media usage will be banned for those below 16 years of age,” he said.

Last month, the Chief Minister had discussed the issue during a meeting of Vice-Chancellors at a conclave held in Bengaluru and sought their views on the matter.

During the discussion, he raised concerns about mobile and online gaming addiction, and the impact of social media on children’s academic performance and physical fitness.

Department-wise major allocations

Education: Rs. 47,224 crore

Women & Child Development: Rs. 34,929 crore

Energy: Rs. 29,947 crore

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR): Rs. 26,559 crore

Irrigation: Rs. 22,436 crore

Urban Development & Housing: Rs. 22,203 crore

Home Affairs and Transport: Rs. 23,100 crore

Healthcare: Rs. 17,817 crore

Revenue: Rs. 19,843 crore

Social Welfare: Rs. 18,612 crore

Public Works Department: Rs. 11,424 crore

Food: Rs. 7,942 crore

Agriculture: Rs. 8,373 crore

Animal Husbandry and Fisheries: Rs. 4,084 crore

Others: Rs. 1,72,757 crore

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s major projects for Mysuru

Healthcare Infrastructure

Peripheral Cancer Centres in Mysuru and Tumakuru have been completed at a cost of Rs. 92 crore.

Jayadeva Cardiovascular Hospital in Mysuru will be upgraded from 400 beds to 600 beds at a cost of Rs. 180 crore.

Para-medical courses will be introduced in Mysuru.

Government Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru to be renamed as ‘Shantaveri Gopalgowda Hospital’

Urban Development and Tourism

Lingambudi Park in Mysuru will be comprehensively developed to attract tourists and nature lovers.

A Modern Cycling Velodrome will be constructed at Dattagalli, Mysuru.

Rs. 10 cr. will be provided for infrastructure development of Karnataka Exhibition Authority, Mysuru.

A Nature Interpretation Centre will be established under the PPP model for visitors to Mysuru Zoo and Bannerghatta Park.

Mysuru Film City, earlier approved at Rs. 500 crore, has received revised administrative approval to include a theme park, star hotels and restaurants. A Transaction Advisor has been appointed.

Education

Government First Grade College will be established at Narasimharaja Constituency (Mysuru).

Social Welfare

10 working women’s hostels for SC/ST employed women (capacity: 50 each) will be started in Mysuru.

Fifty post-matric hostels (capacity: 150 each) will be started for Backward Classes students in high-demand districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Davangere, Shivamogga and Ballari.

Modern laundries with washing, drying and ironing facilities will be established at Dhobi Ghats in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the Madivala community (Rs. 75 lakh each). Loans up to Rs. 5 lakh at 4 percent interest will be provided to unemployed youth to set up modern laundries.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

‘Silk Parks’ will be established in Ramanagara, Shidlaghatta, Haveri, Tandavapura (Mysuru) and Kalaburagi.

A Boer Goat Breeding Centre will be set up in Mysuru to improve local breeds.

Comprehensive development of the Banduru Sheep Breeding Centre will be undertaken at Kampalapur village, Periyapatna taluk.

Infrastructure and Industries

To financially strengthen the Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation, unutilised assets will be monetised. Commercial complexes will be constructed at Mysuru (Bamboo Bazaar) under the Public-Private-Partnership model.

An aerospace park will be developed adjacent to Mysore Airport by KIADB.

Plug-and-play LEAP labs will be set up in Mysuru to provide incubation facilities for entrepreneurs.

Mysuru will be developed as Karnataka’s second IT city, with over 30,000 employees already working in 100 companies.

Underground drainage (UGD) works will be taken up in parts of Mysuru.

Culture

Grants will be provided for the cultural activities of “Ranganirantara” (Mysuru).

Award instituted in the name of Rashtrakavi G.S. Shivarudrappa with Rs. 2 crore grants announced for the purpose.

Trust to be formed in the name of late Dalit poet Siddalingaiah

Rs. 1 crore for publication of Dalit literature

Ananthamurthy Study Chair at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga

Judiciary

e-Courts will be established on a pilot basis in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru at a cost of Rs. 10 crore to implement a paperless, citizen-centric judicial system.

Water Resources

Modernisation of the canal near Bidarahalli Hundi in Mysuru Taluk.

Modernisation of Kiggaluve & Meggaluve canals under Chikkanakanahalli Tank in Mysuru Taluk.

Construction of check dams in Varuna constituency.

Development of Karigala tank and canal.

Development of Hemmige-Muduganuru feeder canal.

Law and Order