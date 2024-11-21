CM Siddaramaiah to open Quest Academy in city tomorrow

November 21, 2024

A new school by Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara’s Sri Siddhartha Education Society

Mysuru: Quest Academy, a new school of Sri Siddhartha Education Society (SSES), Tumakuru, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Subhashnagar, Mysuru-Bengaluru Road, in Mysuru city tomorrow at 11 am.

Dr. Vivek Veeraiah, Advisor of SSES, addressing media persons at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Narasimharaja Constituency MLA Tanveer Sait, renowned educationist Dr. Abraham Ebenezer, Chairman of SSES Dr. G. Parameshwara and Trustee Kannika Parameshwari will be participating as the chief guests.

Sri Siddhartha Education Society, that has created a mark of its own in imparting quality education, has forayed into Mysuru city, with the Quest Academy, being its 88th school. The school offers education from pre-kg to class 7 in CBSE syllabus. The PU classes will begin from next academic year, with all the basic infrastructural facilities available for providing higher education. Quality furniture has been installed in the class rooms, said Dr. Vivek Veeraiah.

SSES was established in the year 1959 with the opening of free student hostels. During the month of June in the same year, high school was started at Gollahalli, with the previous pontiff of Sri Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru (earlier Tumkur) Dr. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji inaugurating the facility.

The school began with 35 students and remains popular till date, offering education not just for the students from the surroundings, but also from various parts of the country.

Siddhartha Education Society has expanded its footprints across the State, running schools and colleges in Bengaluru, Mandya, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Kolar and several other districts.

The SSES has grown into a behemoth institution with the farsighted vision of Dr. Parameshwara, who has a penchant for taking up newer challenges and implementing his innovative ideas aimed at bringing in reforms in the field of education, to provide education even for the children of common man.

The SSES, in its 60-year-long revolutionary steps in academics, has educated about 1.5 lakh students, that includes 35,000 engineers, 6,000 doctors, 2,000 dentists and 15,000 graduates. In addition, SSES holds pride in witnessing the legion of its alumni in over 100 foreign countries.

KPCC General Secretary Keshavmurthy, City Congress General Secretary Eshwar Chakkadi, District President of Dr. G. Parameshwara Fans Association C. Manjunath and District Congress Media Spokesman Mahesh were present.