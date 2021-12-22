CM to announce Kodava Development Corporation

December 22, 2021

Community members meet Bommai at Belagavi; funds to be sanctioned in coming budget

Belagavi: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured that he would make an announcement in the coming budget regarding establishment of Kodava Development Corporation on the lines of Development Corporations announced for the welfare of other communities in Karnataka.

Meeting a delegation of Kodava community members at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi this morning amidst the ongoing Legislature Session, the Chief Minister told the community members that the establishment of the Corporation will go a long way in ensuring the welfare of the Kodava community which is a miniscule population. He assured the delegation that he would also announce grants for the Development Corporation.

The delegation was led by Madikeri MLA M.P. Appachu Ranjan, Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah, MLC Veena Achaiah, Manju Chinnappa of United Kodava Organisation (UKO) and other leaders of the community.

Meeting the Chief Minister, Manju Chinnappa said that the Corporation would help the comprehensive growth of Kodava community.

Leaders told the CM that the Kodava community has unique tradition, customs, heritage and culture and reiterated that Kodavas have made enormous contributions for the growth of the State and the country after Kodagu was merged with the then Mysore State in 1956.

Giving a patient hearing to the community representatives, the CM assured that he would announce the Kodava Development Corporation in the coming budget and sanction funds.