Adulterated Nandini ghee unit at Hosahundi: Racketeers had blessings of MyMUL staff, officers

December 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has reiterated that it suspects the involvement of insiders in the adulterated Nandini ghee manufacturing racket that was unearthed in Hosahundi near Bandipalya recently.

The Association had even earlier stated that the racket clearly shows the involvement of MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) staff and officials as the racketeers had managed to duplicate all the security systems available in the ghee packets.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakartara Bhavan in city yesterday, Association President C. Narayanagowda said that without the involvement of MyMUL insiders, this racket would not have survived for more than five months. “The racketeers have admitted that they were running the adulteration unit for the last five months. We are not sure about this and only a detailed probe will unearth the details,” he said.

MyMUL is a part of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) which produces and markets Nandini ghee and the illegal unit at Hosahundi was located close to MyMUL main unit and it is surprising that the racket never came to light and how is this possible without the blessings of the MyMUL management, he questioned.

“Till now no arrests have been made and the MyMUL is trying desperately to cover up the misdeeds. The Government must launch an impartial probe and bring the culprits to book. We now express our doubts on the quality of ghee supplied even to make Tirupati laddu. Because of this adulteration racket, many reputed brands like Mahalakshmi Sweets had to suffer without fault and the sweet meat-maker was dragged into the controversy by vested interests,” he said.

He said that the owner of the unit which was producing adulterated ghee had colluded with officers and staff of MyMUL. “Without the support of MyMUL staff and officials, the owners of the unit could not have produced adulterated ghee sachets and tins with complete details about security, FSSAI licence number, barcode and others,” he said.

Narayanagowda further alleged that the adulterators had a wide network and this ghee was being distributed from the authentic Nandini outlets spread across Mysuru.

Meanwhile, Co-operation and Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar has asked the investigators to attach the properties of the accused in the adulteration racket.

Mahalakshmi Sweets clarifies

City-based Mahalakshmi Sweets owner Shivakumar said they procure ghee directly from KMF units but social media is used to discredit his company which has provided direct employment to around 800 families. Displaying all the bills of ghee purchased by the sweet outlet for months, Shivakumar said that they purchased ghee from authentic outlets.

“Every month we spend Rs. 70 to Rs. 80 lakh to purchase ghee from KMF and make quality ghee products and we have painstakingly built the company brick by brick and since beginning we have been known for quality. MyMUL Managing Director has taken the name of Mahalakshmi Sweets in his enthusiasm to speak about the adulteration racket and this has led to all misinformation campaigns against our company,” Shivakumar said.

He further said that his company is mulling on stopping purchases from KMF and have already tried out other reputed ghee manufacturers and have sent the ghee samples for testing at CFTRI. “We were purchasing Nandini ghee to make the lives of farmers better and now as the MyMUL MD himself has discredited Mahalakshmi Sweets without our fault, there is no point in purchasing Nandini ghee. We have built the company and have toiled for 31 years maintaining the quality,” he said.

State Vice-President of Karna-taka Hotel Owners Association Ravishastri, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association Charitable Trust Vice-President B. Ugraiah and Suresh were present.